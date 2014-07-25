FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- RBS, Citigroup, Itau BBA, AKG Actuaries
#Funds News
July 25, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES- RBS, Citigroup, Itau BBA, AKG Actuaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Credit Suisse, Co-operative Bank)

July 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

Jon Weiss, a former executive of the bank, will join hedge fund Candlewood Investment Group LP, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

CREDIT SUISSE

The prime brokerage unit of Credit Suisse will move one of its senior executives, Paul Caseiras, from New York to London, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The Swiss bank will relocate Caseiras in September to be part of the unit which provides services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds.

CO-OPERATIVE BANK

The UK-based bank said it appointed Derek Weir as an independent non-executive director.

Over his 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, Weir has held a range of senior positions, including ones at Barclays Bank Plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, the bank said.

Co-operative Bank said Weir was the first director to be nominated by shareholders under the November 2013 relationship agreement.

ITAU BBA

Corporate debt analyst Eduardo Vieira left the investment bank on Thursday after a two-and-a-half-year stint, a source with knowledge of the situation said, in a blow to the Brazilian company’s effort to boost fixed-income research coverage.

CITIGROUP INC

The financial services company has named James Boyle global head of equity derivatives, according to an internal memo, replacing Simon Yates, who left for New York hedge fund Two Sigma Investments LLC in early July.

AKG ACTUARIES & CONSULTANTS

The provider of information, ratings and consultancy to the financial services industry appointed Matt Ward its head of communications. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
