FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
MOVES-Citigroup names Pakcan to head EMEA treasury, trade
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 10 months ago

MOVES-Citigroup names Pakcan to head EMEA treasury, trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Ebru Pakcan to head its treasury and trade solutions business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Pakcan, who joined Citigroup 19 years ago as an IT project manager in Turkey, will replace Rajesh Mehta, who was recently appointed head of TTS for Asia-Pacific, according to a memo sent to staff on Wednesday.

Pakcan will report to Citigroup's European head Jim Cowles and Naveed Sultan, Global Head of TTS.

TTS provides services such as cash management and trade finance for institutional clients. Citigroup said the business has reported growth in revenues for 11 consecutive quarters.

Pakcan was previously global head of TTS payments and receivables, based in New York and then in London. Her previous roles at the bank have included head of payments in EMEA and running operations and technology in Turkey. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ian Edmondson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.