MOVES-Incapital hires Sharon Stark as fixed income strategist

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Incapital LLC, a bond dealer, said on Wednesday it appointed Sharon Stark as managing director of financial strategy who will develop bond investment strategies for institutional clients.

Stark will be based in Boca Raton, Florida and will report to Chris O'Connor, managing director of the firm's fixed income group, Incapital said in a statement.

Prior to joining Incapital, Stark had been the fixed income strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. She previously served at the U.S. Treasury Department as the senior advisor to the Deputy Director/COO of the Office of Thrift Supervision on policy and operational issues. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)