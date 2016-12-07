FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
MOVES-ING hires Tay to head Asian debt syndicate
December 7, 2016 / 7:03 AM / 9 months ago

MOVES-ING hires Tay to head Asian debt syndicate

Kit Yin Boey

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (IFR) - Winston Tay has been appointed head of the Asian debt syndicate team at ING Bank in Singapore from today, with responsibility for all of Asia and Australia.

In Singapore, Tay reports to Ricardo Zemella, head of debt capital markets and syndicate for Asia, and, in London, to Eden Riche, head of high yield and emerging market syndicate.

Tay previously headed RHB Banking Group's Asia debt syndicate and credit distribution, and, prior to that, had been with RBS and ANZ as head of South East Asia debt syndicate.

ING is expanding in Asia after obtaining a securities branch licence from the Financial Services Commission of South Korea in August. The Seoul office will offer capital market products to both local and international corporate clients and financial institutions in the country. (Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
