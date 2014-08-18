FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-ING Investment hires two executives to emerging market equity team
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-ING Investment hires two executives to emerging market equity team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - ING Investment Management International, the asset management unit of Dutch banking and insurance company ING Groep NV, hired two executives to its emerging market equity team.

Ashish Goyal has been named head of the emerging market equity team, while Robert Holmes will join as senior portfolio manager.

Goyal, who will join ING in October, comes from Eastspring Investments, part of London-based insurer Prudential Plc’s business in Asia.

Based in Singapore, Goyal will report to Deputy Chief Investment Officer Eric Siegloff.

Holmes, who will join ING in September, will be based in London and report to Goyal.

Holmes comes from Griffin Capital Management, where he worked as a fund manager for the past seven years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.