MOVES-Dominique LeMaire to join ING

LONDON, Oct 13 (IFR) - Dominique LeMaire will join ING in a newly created role in its high-yield bond franchise this week, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

LeMaire will become head of ING’s high-yield joint venture, which one of the sources said is an initiative sponsored and funded by the bank’s capital markets and lending divisions.

He is due to start on October 15.

LeMaire was previously global head of high-yield capital markets at UniCredit, a role he left in July. He had been at the bank for five years. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)