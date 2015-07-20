FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Riche joins ING to head up EM and HY syndicate
#Financials
July 20, 2015

MOVES-Riche joins ING to head up EM and HY syndicate

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - Seasoned bond market banker Eden Riche joined ING’s syndicate desk last month as managing director, head of emerging market and high yield syndicate.

Based in London, he will report to Leo Greve, global head of capital markets, in London and Kris Devos, global head of syndicate, in Brussels.

Riche has been in the banking industry for more than 30 years, most recently spending five years at Investec where he established and managed the debt capital markets business.

He has also held roles at Salomon Brothers, Morgan Stanley, Lehman Brothers and RBS.

Reporting By Michael Turner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
