MOVES-Intertrust names new capital markets head

LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - Cliff Pearce has been appointed the global head of capital markets for the Dutch trust advisor Intertrust.

He will oversee Intertrust's capital market solutions in the UK and Ireland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and the Cayman Islands.

Pearce worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for six years and according to his Linkedin profile was a senior EMEA structured finance originator.

He is replacing Robert Berry, who recently retired from Intertrust. (Reporting by Ana Baric, editing by Alex Chambers)