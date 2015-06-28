FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Bahrain's Investcorp hires Robinson as finance head
June 28, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Bahrain's Investcorp hires Robinson as finance head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Investcorp has hired Toby Robinson as its chief financial officer effective July 1, the Bahrain-based alternative investment firm said on Sunday.

Robinson re-joins the company from Bahrain’s sovereign fund Mumtalakat, replacing Rishi Kapoor who will become co-chief executive on the same date along with Mohammed al-Shroogi, currently president of Gulf business.

The pair are replacing Nemir Kirdar, who led Investcorp for more than 30 years but retires from his positions as executive chairman and chief executive on June 30.

Kirdar, who helped found Investcorp in 1982, was subsequently appointed chairman of its board of directors, effective from July 1, according to a company statement in April.

Robinson was with Investcorp for 14 years until 2008, Sunday’s statement added. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
