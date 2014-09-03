FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Rebecca Hellerstein joins Investcorp from JP Morgan Asset Management
September 3, 2014

MOVES-Rebecca Hellerstein joins Investcorp from JP Morgan Asset Management

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Investment management firm Investcorp Bank BSC said it appointed Rebecca Hellerstein to a newly created role of cross asset strategist in its hedge funds business.

Hellerstein will be a managing director at Investcorp and report to Lionel Erdely, head and chief investment officer of hedge funds, the company said in a statement.

She will be responsible for fundamental cross asset and alternative risk factors research.

Hellerstein joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where she was global strategist in the global multi-asset group.

She has earlier worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for nine years, most recently as a senior economist in the International Research Group.

