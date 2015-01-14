FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Investec hires Gillett for leisure and retail M&A coverage
January 14, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Investec hires Gillett for leisure and retail M&A coverage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - Investec has appointed Guy Gillett to its mergers and acquisitions business, where he will focus on the leisure and retail sectors, with a particular focus on private companies and private equity clients.

Gillett will work closely with Garry Levin, head of consumer. He joins from Ternion Capital, which he founded to provide independent advice to entrepreneurs on M&A and capital raisings.

Previously, he was an executive director at DC Advisory, where he spent 15 years advising management teams, public and private companies and private equity clients on M&A transactions in the leisure and retail sectors.

