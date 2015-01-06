FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investec hires von Hartig as head of DCM
#Credit Markets
January 6, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Philip Wright

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - South African investment bank Investec has appointed Florian von Hartig as head of debt capital markets. Based in London, he reports to Chris Meyer, head of corporate and institutional banking.

Von Hartig was most recently at Standard Bank, where he had been for more than nine years, leaving last October, five months after he was shifted out of his role as global head of DCM and into the global markets business. Megan McDonald succeeded him in the DCM position.

Investec has been without a devoted DCM head since Eden Riche moved to its private bank to head up its high net worth lending operations in October 2013. In the interim, the responsibilities were taken on by Ian Dixon, a member of the DCM team who remains at the bank following von Hartig’s appointment, specifically within the high-yield segment.

Reporting by Philip Wright, Editing by Helene Durand

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
