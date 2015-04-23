FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-ISDA elects 12 board members
April 23, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-ISDA elects 12 board members

Mike Kentz

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 23 (IFR) - Swaps industry group ISDA said Thursday it has elected twelve people to its 25-member board, two of them for the first time ever.

Ten others were re-elected, including Rich Herman, head of global fixed income and currencies at Deutsche Bank Securities.

The new members are Yasunobu Arima, general manager in the global markets planning division at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, and Sam Skerry, global head of structured products and IST commercial support at BP Plc.

The board is led by Eric Litvack, managing director and head of regulatory strategy at Societe Generale.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association is the global industry trade group for the over-the-counter derivatives market.

Scott O‘Malia, former commissioner of the US regulatory agency CFTC, is the CEO. (Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

