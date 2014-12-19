FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Itaú says Vice President Gleizer to step down in April
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 5:57 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Itaú says Vice President Gleizer to step down in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil’s most profitable bank, said on Friday that Daniel Gleizer, a senior vice president in charge of the bank’s treasury, plans to step down for personal reasons.

Gleizer, a former central bank director who also worked for Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG, will remain in his position until April next year, according to a statement. A source with knowledge of Gleizer’s decision said that no replacement has yet been named.

The bank’s top management had already been notified of Gleizer’s decision, the statement added. Gleizer was in charge of the bank’s treasury, which included trading of securities as well as fundraising for Itaú’s retail and wholesale banking operations, among other tasks.

“We planned everything to have the necessary time to define the succession ... and to minimize the impact during this transition,” Gleizer said in the statement.

Shares of Itaú advanced 0.6 percent on Friday to 34.45 reais. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
