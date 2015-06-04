FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Melichar joins Jefferies as European CLO origination head
June 4, 2015 / 9:28 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Melichar joins Jefferies as European CLO origination head

Anil Mayre

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - Peter Melichar has joined Jefferies as head of European collateralised loan obligation origination, a new role at the firm that will see him responsible for expanding the CLO business in the region, building on its presence in the US.

He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was head of European CLO structuring. Prior to that, he was head of structured finance at Key Capital and also had roles on the CDO desks at Societe Generale and Citigroup.

Melichar will be based in London and reports to co-heads of European MBS/ABS Steven Hulett and Craig Tipping, and to Erez Biala and Jason Schechter, global co-heads of CDO structuring and trading. (Reporting by Anil Mayre; Editing by Gareth Gore)

