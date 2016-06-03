FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-MOVES-Weaver leaves as Jefferies Intl chief; Cronin steps in
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES-Weaver leaves as Jefferies Intl chief; Cronin steps in

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on CEO replacement)

By Keith Mullin

LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - David Weaver has retired from Jefferies after nine years as chief executive and chairman of the US investment bank’s international operations.

He has been replaced by Tim Cronin who has become Jefferies International’s chief executive officer, in addition to continuing to oversee the firm’s fixed income business in Europe and Asia, a person familiar with the matter said.

Weaver joined Jefferies in 2007. Prior to that he was at Deutsche Bank where he ran European equity capital markets for two years. Before that, he was head of European client coverage at the German bank and also spent three years as global head of technology investment banking.

He joined Deutsche in 1999. He previously spent nine years at Alex Brown & Sons - the first investment bank to be founded in the US. Alex Brown was acquired by Bankers Trust in 1997 and BT Alex Brown was then acquired by Deutsche in 1999. (Reporting by Keith Mullin; Additional reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.