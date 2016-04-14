FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Kevin Foley to run EMEA high-yield primary at JP Morgan
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 14, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Kevin Foley to run EMEA high-yield primary at JP Morgan

Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - JP Morgan has picked Kevin Foley to head its Europe, Middle East and Africa loan and high yield capital markets group, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Foley is currently based in the US bank’s New York office, where he has been part of its leveraged finance capital markets group for the past five years. He will relocate to London for the new role.

Foley will report to Kristian Orssten, head of loan and high yield markets and loan trading in EMEA.

The appointment fills a long-standing gap in the bank’s leveraged finance primary business after the departures of Chris Munro and Nigel Walder last year.

Munro previously ran the EMEA high-yield and leveraged loans capital markets team, but left in May 2015 to become Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s co-head of leveraged finance EMEA.

Walder left the bank in February 2015 to join private equity firm Bain Capital. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.