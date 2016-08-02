FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MOVES-JP Morgan taps Gammage to run financial sponsor group
August 1, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-JP Morgan taps Gammage to run financial sponsor group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Aug 1 story, final graf the pronoun for Avery Whidden)

By Philip Scipio

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (IFR) - JP Morgan named John Gammage as global head of its financial-sponsor group, according to a memo obtained by IFR. He replaces Karen Simon who was named head of director advisory services earlier this year.

Gammage, who will continue to serve as a vice chairman of investment banking, will report to Eric Stein, head of North American investment banking.

According to the memo, the promotion will capitalize on Gammage's experience and global relationships to drive coverage and strategy for the bank's global financial sponsor clients.

Gammage has been with the bank for more than two decades.

JP Morgan also tapped Avery Whidden to serve as head of the North America financial-sponsor group, also reporting to Stein. He joined JP Morgan's financial-sponsor group in 2012, after 13 years at Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
