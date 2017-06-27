Sterling just higher before BoE report
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired former Deutsche Bank banker Mike Hughes to head its global custody business in London.
Hughes starts this week and will report to Chris Rowland, global head of custody, which also includes the trust and fiduciary businesses.
JP Morgan has been growing the business and earlier this year BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, moved over US$1trn of assets from State Street, one of the largest ever shifts in custody assets.
Hughes was most recently head of strategic execution for Deutsche Bank's global securities services business. He has also held senior roles in transaction banking and fund services and managed a number of large fund and custody client relationships, according to a memo sent by Rowland. (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Sudip Roy)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
BERLIN, June 27 The German transport ministry announced plans on Tuesday to set up a new institute to test vehicle emissions to try to restore consumer confidence after the Volkswagen scandal.