MOVES-JP Morgan overhauls equity research after Huxford exit

LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - Paul Huxford, head of equity research for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at JP Morgan, is to retire and return home to New Zealand, ending a seven-year stint at the bank in Singapore, Australia and the UK, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Sunil Garg, currently head of equity research in the Asia-Pacific region, will see his remit expanded from next year to include EMEA and will take on the new title of head of international equity research.

Garg has headed Asia equity research since 2011, having joined the firm in 2005 as head of Asia non-equity research. He will continue to report to Noelle Grainger, head of global equity research.

Christian Kern, who relocated to London earlier this summer, will become head of European equity research, reporting to Garg. He was formerly head of CEEMEA equity research outside of Russia, and has been at the US investment bank for five years.

Additionally, Peter Elwin will become deputy head of European equity research, reporting to Kern. He will continue as a producing analyst in accounting and tax policies.

Meanwhile, former head of London pan-European sales Alex Rushing will take on the responsibility of head of product management and deputy head of European equity research, reporting to Kern.

Finally, Alex Kantarovich, currently head of Russia equity research, will expand his responsibilities to become head of CEEMEA equity research, including South Africa, MENA, CEE3, and Russia, reporting to Garg. Kantarovich will be relocating to London over the next few months. (Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Spencer Anderson)