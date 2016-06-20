FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-JP Morgan promotes Gupte as Large goes on sabbatical
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

MOVES-JP Morgan promotes Gupte as Large goes on sabbatical

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (IFR) - JP Morgan has appointed Aloke Gupte as head of equity-linked in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, replacing Alex Large, who is stepping down and taking a sabbatical.

Gupte has spent the last four-and-a-half years running equity-linked in Asia-Pacific. Gaurav Maria, an executive director in the bank's equity capital and derivative markets team in Hong Kong, will succeed Gupte in that position.

Large will take a sabbatical over the summer months and is expected to return to JP Morgan in a new role after that. He has worked at JP Morgan for a quarter of a century, including 19 years in equity capital markets.

JP Morgan ranked second in EMEA structured equity last year, having led nine issues and earning league table credit for US$2.05bn of deals, according to Thomson Reuters data. In Asia excluding Japan, the bank ranked top with five deals for credit of US$1bn.

The bank held the same positions in each region as of the end of the first quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Owen Wild; Editing by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.