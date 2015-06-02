MOVES-JP Morgan's Lewell goes East for syndicate job

LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - JP Morgan’s head of European syndicate for corporates and emerging markets is moving to Hong Kong to run the US bank’s APAC syndicate franchise.

Marc Lewell is filling in for Simon Crisp, who is taking a sabbatical in order to spend time with his family, according to a memo seen by IFR. He will continue to report to Bob LoBue and Ryan O‘Grady, global heads of syndicate.

Lewell has been at JP Morgan for nearly 20 years and worked in syndicate across various markets including corporates, financial institutions and EM.

He previously spent three years in Hong Kong as a member of the syndicate team.

A JP Morgan spokesperson confirmed the move. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)