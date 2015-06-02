FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-JP Morgan's Lewell goes East for syndicate job
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-JP Morgan's Lewell goes East for syndicate job

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - JP Morgan’s head of European syndicate for corporates and emerging markets is moving to Hong Kong to run the US bank’s APAC syndicate franchise.

Marc Lewell is filling in for Simon Crisp, who is taking a sabbatical in order to spend time with his family, according to a memo seen by IFR. He will continue to report to Bob LoBue and Ryan O‘Grady, global heads of syndicate.

Lewell has been at JP Morgan for nearly 20 years and worked in syndicate across various markets including corporates, financial institutions and EM.

He previously spent three years in Hong Kong as a member of the syndicate team.

A JP Morgan spokesperson confirmed the move. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.