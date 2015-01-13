FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-MOVES-Cristiano Souza joins JP Morgan's research team
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-MOVES-Cristiano Souza joins JP Morgan's research team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Cristiano Souza, a former Santander economist, to join the firm’s emerging markets research team in Sao Paulo, according to an internal memo.

Souza will report to Cassiana Fernandez, JP Morgan’s chief economist for Brazil and cover economic and political developments in the world’s seventh largest economy.

Before joining the US firm, Souza worked for six years in the economic research team of Banco Santander Brazil and held positions at ABN Amro and two macroeconomic consultancy firms.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby

