MOVES-JP Morgan rejigs equity trading team

LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - JP Morgan has made a series of promotions across its equities trading team following the recent appointment of Jason Sippel and Mark Leung as global co-heads of equities.

JP Morgan has appointed Fater Belbachir as head of volatility trading globally, having previously been head of volatility trading and structuring for the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Belbachir will relocate to London from New York. His responsibilities will include flow derivatives, exotics, structuring and non-linear corporate derivatives.

Luiz de Salvo and Dennis Fitzgerald will become co-heads of global cash equities trading and continue to lead the Americas region. In his expanded role, Fitzgerald also takes responsibility for the central risk book, equity syndicate and structured equity financing.

Chris Berthe and Charles Chiang will co-head global delta one, which includes program trading and ETF block trading. They will also continue to develop the bank's synthetic equity business in conjunction with prime services.

Paul Brennan and Jonathan Cossey, formerly US and EMEA heads of the prime broking unit, become global co-heads of prime broking. They will report to Sippel, Leung and James Kenny, who runs the prime services business globally.

Stephen Davison will lead the firm's global analytics initiative in addition to his current role heading technology governance and David Robertson takes responsibility for international financing, including corporates and fund-linked products.

Sippel and Leung took on their roles in September following the departure of Tim Throsby, who left JP Morgan to head Barclays' investment banking division. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)