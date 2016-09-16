FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-JPMorgan hires media banker Beller from RBC
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

MOVES-JPMorgan hires media banker Beller from RBC

Liana B. Baker

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired Bryan Beller as a managing director on the media and communications investment banking team, according to an internal memo.

Beller, who is based in New York, was most recently a managing director at Royal Bank of Canada for two years. Before that, he spent 18 years at Citigroup Inc.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman on Friday confirmed the contents of the memo. RBC did not immediately return a request for comment.

Beller starts work this month and will report to Fred Turpin, JP Morgan's Global Head of Media & Communications investment banking.

"Bryan brings two decades of industry knowledge and experience in both the communications and media sectors and will complement and further strengthen our industry-leading franchise," Turpin said in the memo.

Beller has advised on transactions such as CBS Corp's separation of its outdoor advertising business in 2014.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.