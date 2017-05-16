CORRECTED-MOVES-JP Morgan shuffles Asia capital markets heads

(Clarifies former titles of Goel and Maiya.)

By Fiona Lau and Thomas Blott

HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan has named new heads of debt and equity capital markets for Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo IFR has seen. Sudhir Goel will become head of DCM for the region, expanding his existing DCM and sales responsibilities. He was most recently head of DCM for Asia ex-Japan. Daniel Darahem becomes head of ECM for Asia Pacific and will continue as head of the strategic investors group and equity private placement for the region. Nick Johnson, most recently head of ECM for Asia Pacific, is moving to a coverage role within the global investment banking division, responsible for Hong Kong, Korea, Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Among other changes, Murli Maiya, head of financial institutions coverage for Asia Pacific and formerly regional head of DCM, will become co-head of GIB coverage for Asia Pacific. "These appointments will allow us to further strengthen the strategic dialogue with our clients, streamline co-ordination across coverage and product teams and integrate industry groups with client coverage groups," a spokesperson for the bank said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Thomas Blott; Editing by Steve Garton)