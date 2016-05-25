MOVES-JP Morgan promotes duo after Norrey retirement

LONDON, May 25 (IFR) - JP Morgan has promoted two bankers to fill the gap left in its SSA business by the retirement of veteran banker Carl Norrey, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Richard Gustard, currently head of the bank’s supranational and agency business, will expand his responsibilities to include European government bonds and sovereign derivatives trading.

Keith Price will lead the private side business, including syndicate for the sovereign, supranational, agency, covered bond and financial institutions businesses.

Both will now report to global co-heads of rates trading Charles Bristow and Thomas Pluta. However, Price will continue to report to Ryan O‘Grady and Bob LoBue, global heads of syndicate, for his FIG syndicate responsibilities.

Mariano Bengoechea, head of European government bond trading and Philip Brown, head of sovereign derivatives, will report directly to Gustard.

John Lee Tin, who manages DCM for SSA clients as well as the EMTN origination business, and Steffen Dahmer, covered bond product manager, will now report to Price.

A JP Morgan spokesperson confirmed the moves.

Earlier this year, Norrey retired from his position head of rates securities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Alex Chambers and Robert Smith)