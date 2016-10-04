BRIEF-Indra and GE sign deal to develop industrial Internet applications
* Indra and GE have signed an agreement to develop industrial Internet applications on Predix, GE's operating system for the industrial internet
FRANKFURT Oct 4 JP Morgan has hired Christian Kames from Citigroup to reinforce its German unit, JP Morgan said on Tuesday.
Kames will take on his role as head of investment banking Germany at JP Morgan from January.
Kames had joined Citi in 2013 from Goldman Sachs to head mergers and acquisitions operations in the German speaking region. He had spent 12 years at Goldman as an automotive sector advisor. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Indra and GE have signed an agreement to develop industrial Internet applications on Predix, GE's operating system for the industrial internet
LONDON, Oct 4 European shares advanced on Tuesday, with Germany's Deutsche Bank hitting a two-week high following recent steep losses and the world's biggest education company Pearson gaining after encouraging comments by Morgan Stanley.
HONG KONG, Oct 4 Hong Kong tycoon Peter Woo's Wharf Holdings Ltd has agreed to sell its telecom business to a consortium of TPG Capital Management LP and MBK Partners for HK$9.5 billion ($1.22 billion), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.