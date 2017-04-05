FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JP Morgan re-hires healthcare banker Colocci from Morgan Stanley
April 5, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 5 months ago

MOVES-JP Morgan re-hires healthcare banker Colocci from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - JP Morgan said on Wednesday that Michele Colocci will rejoin the investment bank from rival Morgan Stanley to co-lead Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) industry coverage with Harry Hampson.

He will also co-head healthcare investment banking globally along with Jeff Stute, an internal memo from the bank said.

Colocci, who will start at JP Morgan in London in July, is leaving his role as global co-head of healthcare investment banking and chairman of EMEA mergers and acquisitions at Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Jason Neely)

