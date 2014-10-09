FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-MOVES-Deweesh to head Saudi investment banking for JP Morgan
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-MOVES-Deweesh to head Saudi investment banking for JP Morgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds JP Morgan main code, no changes to text)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Fahad Al Deweesh as head of its investment banking coverage in Saudi Arabia at a time when the Kingdom is in the process of opening its markets to foreign investors, and by extension to the international banks that service them.

Al Deweesh was previously at Standard Chartered, where he was head of the capital markets business in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier today, JP Morgan said it has hired Majed Al Mesmari as head of investment banking coverage for the United Arab Emirates.

Al Mesmari joins from Rothschild, where he spent more than five years as a director of global financial advisory. Prior to that, he worked at HSBC within the global capital markets group. He began his career at Etisalat, a UAE-based telecoms company.

The new hires will report to Karim Tannir, who oversees investment banking for the Middle East and North Africa region. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.