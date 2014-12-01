FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JP Morgan adds four to its EMEA advisory council
December 1, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-JP Morgan adds four to its EMEA advisory council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (IFR) - JP Morgan has made four appointments to its advisory council in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Antony Ball, co-founder of private equity firm Brait where he was CEO until 2011, will join to cover South Africa. Pascal Colombani, chairman of the board of directors at automotive supplier, Valeo, joins to cover France.

Mikael Silvennoinen, chairman of the board for executive search company IMS Talent, will cover Finland. Meanwhile, Rolf Watter, a partner at law firm Bar and Karrer, joins to cover Switzerland.

The advisory council will offer insights on local market opportunities and those across the region. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
