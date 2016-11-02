FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MOVES-JP Morgan reorganises equities trading team
November 2, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

MOVES-JP Morgan reorganises equities trading team

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co announced a series of promotions at its equities trading business on Wednesday, including appointing Paul Brannan and Jonathan Cossey as global co-heads of prime brokerage.

The changes follow the appointment of Jason Sippel and Mark Leung as global co-heads of equities in September, replacing Tim Throsby who left JPMorgan to head up Barclays' investment banking business.

Brannan was previously head of prime brokerage in the U.S. while Cossey led the division for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Leung and Sippel also announced Luiz de Salvo and Dennis Fitzgerald will become co-heads of Global Cash Trading after previously leading the division in the Americas.

Chris Berthe and Charles Chiang will co-head Global Delta One, including Program Trading and ETF Block Trading, said the internal announcement seen by Reuters.

Fater Belbachir will become head of volatility trading globally, relocating to London from New York where he was head of volatility trading and structuring for the Americas.

The changes come as JPMorgan tries to consolidate its strong showing in equities. It was ranked second for equities trading globally in the first half of 2016 according to data from Coalition.

In the third quarter its equity markets business earned revenues of $1.4 billion, posting a small rise while several of its peers saw sharp slides. (Reporting by Anjuli Davis and Maiya Keidan; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

