MOVES-JP Morgan appoints Jamie Riddell as UK Head of Natural Resources - memo

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - JP Morgan has appointed Jamie Riddell as UK Head of Natural Resources, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Riddell will cover both the oil & gas and metals & mining sectors in the UK, replacing Ben Davis, who has left the company, the memo said.

Previously an executive director in the natural resources team at JP Morgan Cazenove, according to his LinkedIn profile, Riddell will work closely with James Janoskey and Barry Weir, global co-heads of oil & gas and metals & mining, respectively.

A spokeswoman for JP Morgan confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by Mark Potter)