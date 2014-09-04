FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES - JPM lures Morgan Stanley VP for FIG business
#Funds News
September 4, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES - JPM lures Morgan Stanley VP for FIG business

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (IFR) - JP Morgan has lured Kiran Karia a FIG DCM banker from Morgan Stanley, less than two months after it put three bankers in that division at risk, according to market sources.

In July, JP Morgan put Veenay Chheda, an executive director in the hybrid structuring team, Ian Haywood, a UK and Ireland FIG DCM coverage banker, and Lily Brown, a French FIG DCM banker, at risk.

Karia is being hired as a vice president, according to a source, and is expected to begin his new role by the end of the year.

At Morgan Stanley, he was vice president of global capital markets focusing on the Benelux and Nordics, according to his LinkedIn profile page. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan: Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
