MOVES-Lo Franco makes jump from research to banking at JP Morgan

October 23, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - Filippo Lo Franco is to take on the role of head of media banking for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region within the technology, media and telecommunications business at JP Morgan, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Lo Franco will start in the position early next year. He joined the firm in 2006 and was most recently head of European media equity research. Mark O‘Donnell will replace him in that role, reporting to Peter Elwin and Christian Kern in EMEA equity research management.

A JP Morgan spokeswoman confirmed the details of the memo. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
