MOVES - Mann at risk at JP Morgan

LONDON, Sept 29 (IFR) - Jason Mann, a financial institutions group (FIG) syndicate official at JP Morgan in London, could be set to leave the US bank after being put at risk, according to a source close to the situation.

Mann’s potential departure, after more than three years of service, will deepen the void in the bank’s financials team that has already lost three long-standing dept capital markets FIG bankers in the past few months, according to sources.

In July, JP Morgan put at risk Veenay Chheda, an executive director in the hybrid structuring team, Ian Haywood, a UK and Ireland FIG DCM coverage banker, and Lily Brown, a French FIG DCM banker.

“You just have to look at the deals JP Morgan has missed these days to see that clients are not particularly happy with the way they are running the business,” said a syndicate banker.

Over the course of this year, JP Morgan has dropped out of the top 10 financial bond houses for euro deals, having been at number nine in January of this year. (Reporting by Helene Durand and Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers and Philip Wright)