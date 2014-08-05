FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JP Morgan's top retail banking lawyer leaves - Bloomberg
August 5, 2014

MOVES-JP Morgan's top retail banking lawyer leaves - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s general counsel for retail banking business, Matthew Biben, has left the company after three years, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the move.

Jill Centella, who heads global litigation for the New York-based bank, was appointed the acting general counsel for its consumer banking operations in June, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1nmW70f)

It was not immediately clear where Biben was moving.

Biben has earlier worked with the Bank of New York Mellon and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.

Representatives at JP Morgan did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
