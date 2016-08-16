FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MOVES-O'Grady to head new credit team at JP Morgan
August 16, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

MOVES-O'Grady to head new credit team at JP Morgan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan has set up a credit product development team, which will be headed by Ryan O'Grady, currently co-head of the bank's global debt syndicate, according to a memo seen by IFR.

The unit is a new creation which aims to "better deliver the full range of credit products" to clients and "partner more effectively" with investment banking coverage and sales teams.

O'Grady started in his present position in October 2014, after the bank merged its regional debt syndicates into one global team.

His co-head, Bob LoBue, will remain in joint charge of this global syndicate team. But because of his new role, O'Grady will now only focus on international syndicate work. His direct reports in the global team will now also report to LoBue.

In addition, the global unit will now also include the public finance syndicate business, run by Robert Servas.

Previously, it consisted of supranationals, sovereigns and agencies, covered bonds and financial institutions in EMEA, as well as securitised products and Asia-Pacific, North America and International.

"Acting as one global team will promote the sharing of best practices and enable us to better coordinate across products as well as with our partners in coverage," said the memo from Matt Cherwin and Guy America, co-heads of Credit Trading & Syndicate, Securitized Products and Public Finance.

In May, JP Morgan promoted Richard Gustard and Keith Price in its SSA business after Carl Norrey retired from his position head of rates securities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Price is responsible for FIG syndicate within the global team. (Writing by Christopher Spink, reporting by Helene Durand)

