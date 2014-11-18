FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JP Morgan's Smith leaves London DCM for US job
November 18, 2014

MOVES-JP Morgan's Smith leaves London DCM for US job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - JP Morgan’s head of Western European debt capital markets Melissa Smith will relocate from London to New York to lead the bank’s corporate client banking Northeast business within its commmercial banking division, according to a memo seen by IFR.

As part of the changes, Marc Baigneres will see his remit expanded to become head of Western Europe investment grade finance. He will report to global heads of IG debt capital markets Huw Richards and Tom Cassin.

Earlier this year the bank also hired Jochem Mehltretter as a managing director for the Western Europe DCM team, hiring him from Morgan Stanley.

A JP Morgan spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Gareth Gore)

