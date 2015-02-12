FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Walder exits JP Morgan for Bain Capital
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 12, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Walder exits JP Morgan for Bain Capital

Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Nigel Walder is leaving his role in JP Morgan’s leveraged finance team to join private equity firm Bain Capital, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Walder was a managing director in the EMEA high-yield and loan capital markets team, and is understood to be beginning his gardening leave this week.

He joined the US bank in 1999 after graduating from Oxford University, according to his LinkedIn profile. He left in 2003 to join hedge fund Pendragon Capital, but rejoined JP Morgan just over a year later. (Reporting by Robert Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.