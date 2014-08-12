FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Win Bischoff to chair JPMorgan Securities plc - FT
August 12, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Win Bischoff to chair JPMorgan Securities plc - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co named Win Bischoff, former chairman of Citigroup Inc and most recently Lloyds Banking Group Plc, as chairman of JPMorgan Securities Plc, the Financial Times reported. (on.ft.com/1r6VRKX)

Bischoff oversaw the restructuring and return to profitability of Lloyds, which was rescued by the government through a 20 billion pound ($31 billion) bailout during the financial crisis. He stepped down four months ago.

He would replace Tom Hoppe at JPMorgan Securities.

During his career in the banking sector, spanning five decades, Bischoff worked at Schroders Plc before its investment banking arm was acquired by Citigroup in 2000.

He was chairman of Citi until stepping down in 2009 and joined Lloyds shortly afterwards.

Bischoff was named chairman of Britain’s Financial Reporting Council in January. (Editing by Ted Kerr)

