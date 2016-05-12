FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Fund firm Jupiter appoints Charlotte Jones as finance director
May 12, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Fund firm Jupiter appoints Charlotte Jones as finance director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management said on Thursday it had appointed Charlotte Jones as chief financial officer, replacing Philip Johnson.

Jones will join the board on Sept. 5, subject to regulatory approvals, from her current role at Credit Suisse, where she is head of group finance and chief accounting officer, Jupiter said in a statement.

She had previously spent nine years at Deutsche Bank as deputy chief financial officer.

In March, Jupiter said Johnson planned to step down and would leave the company on May 30. [ ] (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
