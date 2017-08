LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Kevin Child has left JP Morgan's EMEA leveraged finance team to join GoldenTree Asset Management as a managing director, according to a market source.

GoldenTree specialises in sectors such as high yield bonds, leveraged loans, distressed debt, structured products, emerging markets and credit-themed equities. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Helene Durand)