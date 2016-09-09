FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-MOVES-KeyBanc scoops ex-Jefferies banker Brooks to run trading
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES-KeyBanc scoops ex-Jefferies banker Brooks to run trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(updates with slight change to Rhys title in para 1)

By Philip Scipio

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (IFR) - KeyBanc Capital Markets has hired Rhys Brooks as its head of sales trading. Brooks will report to Kevin Kruszenski, head of institutional equities at KeyBanc.

Brooks joins KeyBanc after a shakeup at Jefferies where he had been head of sales until May. He was at Jefferies for nine years. Prior to that, he was co-head of cash trading at Thomas Weisel Partners. He began his career as a position trader at Merrill Lynch.

Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.