LONDON, June 25 (IFR) - Horst Seissinger is to retire from his position as head of debt capital markets at German government-guaranteed agency KfW, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Seissinger has spent over 10 years heading debt capital markets for Europe’s best rated and most liquid agency, and worked as a vice president at the capital markets team before that.

A replacement for his position is yet to be announced. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Philip Wright)