MOVES-Wehlert to take over as head of capital markets at KfW
June 29, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Wehlert to take over as head of capital markets at KfW

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Petra Wehlert is to take over as head of capital markets at German agency KfW following the retirement of capital markets veteran Horst Seissinger.

Wehlert, currently head of new issues in KfW’s international capital markets department, will take on the role on February 1, 2016.

She has worked for KfW since 1995, when she joined the domestic capital markets team. Prior to this, she worked at the Deutsche Bundesbank for five years, where she was responsible for pricing German government bonds at the stock exchange.

As IFR reported last week, Horst Seissinger is to retire from his position as head of capital markets as of January 2016, having worked for the government-guaranteed agency for 30 years. KfW today confirmed his retirement. [ID: nL8N0ZB3F5] (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre, Julian Baker)

