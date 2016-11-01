FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MOVES-Franks to join KKR for EMEA role
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

MOVES-Franks to join KKR for EMEA role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (IFR) - Timothy Franks is to leave Advent International for fellow private equity firm KKR.

Franks set up Advent's New York office in 2010 and has over 17 years experience investing in both the US and Europe, principally in the consumer and retail industries.

At KKR, he will head coverage of these areas from London across Europe, Africa and Middle East. He starts in February.

Franks will sit on the European private equity investment committee at KKR in his new role. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

