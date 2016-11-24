FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
MOVES-Heis to head up KPMG's insolvency practice
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 9 months ago

MOVES-Heis to head up KPMG's insolvency practice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (IFR) - Richard Heis, who was the lead administrator in the UK to MF Global, has been appointed head of KPMG's global insolvency practice.

He is currently interim global head of restructuring, a position he accepted after David Burlison moved to Lazard. Angel Martin will now be made head of financial restructuring.

In addition Mark Raddan has been made global head of turnaround. The three will jointly lead the firm's global restructuring division.

Martin's deals include advising Martinsa Fadesa on its insolvency, the largest ever in Spain. He is currently head of restructuring for EMEA. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.