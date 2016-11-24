MOVES-Heis to head up KPMG's insolvency practice

Nov 24 (IFR) - Richard Heis, who was the lead administrator in the UK to MF Global, has been appointed head of KPMG's global insolvency practice.

He is currently interim global head of restructuring, a position he accepted after David Burlison moved to Lazard. Angel Martin will now be made head of financial restructuring.

In addition Mark Raddan has been made global head of turnaround. The three will jointly lead the firm's global restructuring division.

Martin's deals include advising Martinsa Fadesa on its insolvency, the largest ever in Spain. He is currently head of restructuring for EMEA. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)