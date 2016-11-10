FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
MOVES-KPMG appoints Marco Schwartz as head of UK equity capital markets
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

MOVES-KPMG appoints Marco Schwartz as head of UK equity capital markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Professional services firm KPMG has appointed Marco Schwartz as head of equity capital markets (ECM) in Britain, the company said on Thursday.

Schwartz has joined KPMG from Barclays, where he was a managing director in ECM. Prior to his role with Barclays, Schwartz worked at Deutsche Bank.

He has held ECM leadership roles in the UK, CEEMEA (central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia regions.

Schwartz joined KPMG on Nov. 7 based in London and reporting jointly to Sanjay Thakkar, head of deal advisory UK and Ralf Nachtigall, head of ECM EMA (Europe, Middle East, Africa and India region). (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.