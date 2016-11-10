MOVES-KPMG appoints Marco Schwartz as head of UK equity capital markets

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Professional services firm KPMG has appointed Marco Schwartz as head of equity capital markets (ECM) in Britain, the company said on Thursday.

Schwartz has joined KPMG from Barclays, where he was a managing director in ECM. Prior to his role with Barclays, Schwartz worked at Deutsche Bank.

He has held ECM leadership roles in the UK, CEEMEA (central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia regions.

Schwartz joined KPMG on Nov. 7 based in London and reporting jointly to Sanjay Thakkar, head of deal advisory UK and Ralf Nachtigall, head of ECM EMA (Europe, Middle East, Africa and India region). (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Mark Potter)