MOVES-Lansdowne names its top fund manager Roden as chairman
October 16, 2014

MOVES-Lansdowne names its top fund manager Roden as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Lansdowne Partners will appoint its top portfolio manager Stuart Roden as its chairman at the end of the year, the latest step in a reshuffle at one of Europe’s biggest hedge fund firms, according to a letter to investors seen by Reuters.

Roden, who had joined Lansdowne in 2001 from Mercury Asset Management, is co-head of developed market strategy at the $17 billion London-based hedge fund. He will continue to work for Lansdowne full time. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Laura Noonan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
